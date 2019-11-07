Rajinikanth's Darbar: Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan And Mahesh Babu Unveil Film's Motion Poster

Rajinikanth in Darbar. (Image courtesy: LycaProductions )

Highlights Several actors released the motion poster of Darbar on Thursday Darbar also features Nayanthara in the lead role The film is slated to release next year

It's here! The much-awaited motion poster of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Darbar released on Thursday. The motion poster was unveiled simultaneously by Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu on their respective social media accounts. In the motion poster, Rajinikanth's look as a fearless cop will surely give you goosebumps. He can be seen attacking his enemies with a sword in style and why not? He is Rajinikanth! While Salman Khan released Darbar's motion poster for the Hindi version, Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Thursday, and Mahesh Babu presented the Tamil and Telugu posters on social media.

Sharing the poster, Salman Khan wrote: "Best wishes to not just a superstar... The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion" while Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of Rajinikanth sir's Darbar. Love and respect always!"

Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of @rajinikanth sir's #Darbar. Love & respect always! Best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir & the entire team #DarbarMotionPosterhttps://t.co/PgL9D27nBp — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2019

Watch the motion poster of Darbar here:

In Darbar, which is set in the backdrop of Mumbai, Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop. The audience will see Rajinikanth as a policeman after 27 years as he last played the role of a cop in the 1992 film Pandiyan. Other than Rajinikanth, Darbar co-stars Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Darbar is slated to open in theatres on Pongal next year, which is January 15. The film is Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss' first project together.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.