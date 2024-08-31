Man Tries To Punch Minister Giriraj Singh During Public Event In Bihar

The BJP leader also said that if the man had a revolver, he would have killed him.

A man tried to punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh at a public event in Bihar's Begusarai today. The incident happened when Mr Singh was conducting a Janata Darbar at his home constituency, around 125 kilometers from state capital Patna.

When the 71-year-old leader was wrapping up the event, the man seized his microphone and tried to punch him. However, the party workers and security personnel present intervened to save the firebrand leader.

"When I was leaving the event, the man took the mic forcefully and started behaving as if he was going to attack me. He started raising 'Murdabad' slogans. I am not afraid of such attacks, "the minister said in a video message.

"I am Giriraj Singh and I will always speak and fight for the interests of the society. Giriraj Singh is not afraid of such things. We will continue to raise our voice against whoever wants to spoil communal harmony," he added.

मैं गिरिराज हूँ और मैं हमेशा समाज के हितों के लिए बोलता रहूंगा,संघर्ष करता रहूंगा।

इन हमलों से मैं डरने वाला नहीं।



दाढ़ी-टोपी देखकर उनको पुचकारने और सहलाने वाले लोग आज देख लें कि किस प्रकार बेगुसराय बिहार सहित पूरे देश में लेंड जिहाद-लव जिहाद और साम्प्रदायिक तनाव पैदा किया जा… pic.twitter.com/iqu8ccnGuc — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 31, 2024

The BJP leader also said that if the man had a revolver, he would have killed him.

"If this man had a revolver in his hand, he would have killed me the way he attacked me. However, his attack failed. He used very abusive language. No matter how many terror mongers come, it will not affect me," Mr Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Singh claimed that the man was not talking in an appropriate manner.

"He was overpowered by the people who had gathered there. He was handed over to the police later," the minister said.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Maneesh told PTI: "The person is in the custody of the police. We are investigating the matter".

In June, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable at the Chandigarh airport, allegedly over "disrespecting farmers". Ms Ranaut, who won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was about to board a flight for Delhi when the incident happened.

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur was later suspended and an FIR was filed against her. Kulwinder Kaur was then transferred to a reserve battalion of CISF in Bengaluru.