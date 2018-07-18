Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Make Tamil Debut With Rajinikanth's Film. Details Here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mumbai

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui found a spot at #1 on Wednesday's trends list, after his name was confirmed in superstar Rajinikanth's next film. The untitled film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj and will also star actress Simran Bagga. The additional cast was announced via a tweet by Sun Pictures, which read as, "We are happy to announce that for the first time, Simran Bagga and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be acting with superstar Rajinikanth." With the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make his Tamil debut. However, Nawazuddin had earlier denied about being part of the film and told Indian Express, "If it was true it would be great, but no, there is nothing like this happening."



Read the tweet here.



We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPicturespic.twitter.com/LmsAHuqdWM — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 18, 2018



The Indian Express report also states that the shooting for the second schedule of the film is currently underway in Dehradun. The first part was shot in Darjeeling and also, Dehradun. The climax portion of the film will be shot in Chennai.



Vikram Vedha actor Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the Rajinikanth's film and will play the antagonist. Many details about the film haven't been revealed as of now.



