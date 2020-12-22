Trending: Meet Ayushmann Khurrana As 'Doctor G.' Details Here

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this image. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Highlights The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap

Junglee Pictures will produce the film

He recently wrapped the schedule of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the details of his new project on social media on Tuesday afternoon, courtesy which he started trending instantly. A bespectacled Ayushmann Khurrana posted a goofy picture of himself along with the script of his next project which is titled 'Doctor G.' In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a new hairdo. Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote: "Opening soon for consultation. Doctor G." The comedy drama will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film will be backed by Junglee Pictures. This will be Ayushmann's third project with the production house after the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi and the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet here:

Before Doctor G, Ayushmann Khurrana was shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opposite Vaani Kapoor. The actor announced his association with the project and wrote, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor."

Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first tim

Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/0OOG7tcEWG — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 21, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in June.The actor also starred in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earlier this year. The film also starred Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo.

Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012, is best-known for starring in films like AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others.