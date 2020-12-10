The Secret Behind Tahira Kashyap's Perfect Winter Pics. Read Her Post

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap, who is currently living with her family in Chandigarh, is enjoying every bit of winter season. The author, on Thursday, explored her "ghar ki chhat" and even her "photography skills," glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram profile. Tahira Kashyap, in her post, also shared the secret behind her perfect winter pictures. "Winter accessories plus left profile always," she wrote in the caption of her post and added: "Exploring ghar ki chhat plus photography skills. In the photos, Tahira can be seen sporting a white sweater and a white cap while clicking selfies. Here are the pictures we are talking about:

Tahira has been uploading a lot of pictures and videos to her Chandigarh diaries. From her sun-kissed selfies to clips of the author "working out" hilariously, Tahira's Instagram feed has it all. Check them out here:

Tahira Kashyap launched her fourth book - The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman - in October. A few days later, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, all praise for his wife's book, posted a video, in which he can be heard saying: "What do I tell you about this girl. You have such a beautiful, hot mind, Tahira. I envy the way you think. The kind of revelations that you made in this book are completely insane. I just hope humare ma-baap na padhe kitaab (I just hope our parents don't read this book)."

Tahira and Ayushmann Khurrana have two kids - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Tahira Kashyap made her writing debut with I Promise in 2011. Apart from The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, she has also written novel Souled Out and co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood.