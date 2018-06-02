Trending: Laila Majnu - All About Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor's New Film

The first poster of the film was released earlier and director Imtiaz Ali shared a glimpse from the film on Instagram and wrote: "Why do some stories live forever? Laila Majnu Teaser out tomorrow... releases 24th August 2018."
Just after unveiling the first poster of the film, the makers also dropped in the teaser of Laila Majnu. With the teaser release, Imtiaz Ali also confirmed that it will be attached to Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, which released on June 1. Sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote on Twitter, "Pyaar mein pagal. We often wonder what it is to become crazy in love. Laila Majnu is exactly that. A new take on the legendary love story by Imtiaz Ali and film written and directed by Sajid Ali, here's presenting the Laila Majnu teaser releasing on 24th Aug 18. "
This is not the first time that we are witnessing the story of Laila And Majnu coming alive on the silver screen. We have been a witness of different versions of the story coming from different filmmakers. But this newer version will have a "contemporary twist" to it, according to the makers. "Proud to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali to present a classic love story with a contemporary twist," Ekta wrote. The film will be a modern day re-telling of the classic love story of Laila Majnu.
The cast of the film is yet to be unveiled.