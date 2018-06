Trending: Laila Majnu - All About Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor's New Film

Poster of the film Laila Majnu (Courtesy imtiazaliofficial

For the very first time, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for re-telling the classic love story of. Helmed by Sajid Ali, Ekta Kapoor has joined hands with thedirector for collaborating on the film. Ekta had earlier tweeted about the collaboration and wrote: "Excited to recreate the epic love story,with master storyteller Imtiaz Ali. Balaji Motion Picture, Imtiaz Ali'son May 4." The release date of the film has been deferred and it will now be released on August 24 instead. The teaser of Laila Majnu was attached with Veere Di Wedding on it's opening day.The first poster of the film was released earlier and director Imtiaz Ali shared a glimpse from the film on Instagram and wrote: "Why do some stories live forever? Laila Majnu Teaser out tomorrow... releases 24th August 2018."Just after unveiling the first poster of the film, the makers also dropped in the teaser of. With the teaser release, Imtiaz Ali also confirmed that it will be attached to Ekta Kapoor's, which released on June 1. Sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote on Twitter, ". We often wonder what it is to become crazy in love. Laila Majnu is exactly that. A new take on the legendary love story by Imtiaz Ali and film written and directed by Sajid Ali, here's presenting theteaser releasing on 24th Aug 18. " This is not the first time that we are witnessing the story ofcoming alive on the silver screen. We have been a witness of different versions of the story coming from different filmmakers. But this newer version will have a "contemporary twist" to it, according to the makers. "Proud to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali to present a classic love story with a contemporary twist," Ekta wrote. The film will be a modern day re-telling of the classic love story ofThe cast of the film is yet to be unveiled.