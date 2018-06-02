Trending: Laila Majnu - All About Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor's New Film

Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor collaborated for the very first time for Laila Majnu, which will release on August 24

New Delhi:  For the very first time, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for re-telling the classic love story of Laila And Majnu. Helmed by Sajid Ali, Ekta Kapoor has joined hands with the Tamasha director for collaborating on the film. Ekta had earlier tweeted about the collaboration and wrote: "Excited to recreate the epic love story, Laila Majnu with master storyteller Imtiaz Ali. Balaji Motion Picture, Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu. Laila Majnu on May 4." The release date of the film has been deferred and it will now be released on August 24 instead. The teaser of Laila Majnu was attached with Veere Di Weddingon it's opening day.

The first poster of the film was released earlier and director Imtiaz Ali shared a glimpse from the film on Instagram and wrote: "Why do some stories live forever? Laila Majnu Teaser out tomorrow... releases 24th August 2018."
 


Just after unveiling the first poster of the film, the makers also dropped in the teaser of Laila Majnu. With the teaser release, Imtiaz Ali also confirmed that it will be attached to Ekta Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, which released on June 1. Sharing the teaser, Ekta wrote on Twitter, "Pyaar mein pagal. We often wonder what it is to become crazy in love. Laila Majnu is exactly that. A new take on the legendary love story by Imtiaz Ali and film written and directed by Sajid Ali, here's presenting the Laila Majnu teaser releasing on 24th Aug 18. "
 


This is not the first time that we are witnessing the story of Laila And Majnu coming alive on the silver screen. We have been a witness of different versions of the story coming from different filmmakers. But this newer version will have a "contemporary twist" to it, according to the makers. "Proud to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali to present a classic love story with a contemporary twist," Ekta wrote. The film will be a modern day re-telling of the classic love story of Laila Majnu.

The cast of the film is yet to be unveiled.

