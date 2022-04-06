Trending: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reportedly Married In Las Vegas

Kourtney with Travis Barker (Courtesy: kourtneykardash)

On Monday, right after attending the Grammys 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married. Kourtney and Travis got married in One Love Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas around 1:30 AM on Monday and didn't allow any photographers and bought in their own security and photographers, reported USA Today. The owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, Marty Frierson, told the outlet, that Kourtney and Travis' wedding ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday. Marty Frierson also shared that the couple's four guests documented the ceremony on their phones. It is still unclear whether Kourtney and Travis are legally married to not. Marty Frierson also added that it was not disclosed whether the couple obtained a marriage license ahead of their ceremony or not.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had attended Grammys 2022 and their red carpet appearance was all things mushy.

Eight months after making their relationship official, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had shared photos from their engagement. For the perfect day, Travis Barker had a beach decorated with dozens of red roses in the heart shape and it was surrounded by candles. Kourtney had shared photos from the proposal and had captioned them as "forever @travisbarker."

Kourtney Kardashian had also shared more photos and they were captioned as "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship official in April 2021. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star had shared a photo of the tattoo of her name that Travis has got inked on his body.

Kourtney Kardashian was earlier dating Scott Disick, and they have three kids. Travis Barker was previously married to actress Melissa Kennedy and also has two children with model Shanna Moakler.