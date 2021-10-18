Kourtney Kardashian And Boyfriend Travis Barker Are Now Engaged. See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Congratulations, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The couple are now officially engaged. Announcing the good news on social media, Kourtney, 42, shared pictures from her dreamy engagement ceremony on the beach. The couple look madly in love with each other, surrounded by dozens of roses and candles on the beach, in the pictures. Sharing photos from their intimate engagement, Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Forever Travis Barker." His comment was equally adorable: "FOREVER." On her post, her siblings Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian dropped red heart and ring icons in the comments section.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship official after dating for months. Check out photos from the couple's engagement here:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept their dating life a secret for some time before making it Instagram official in April this year. She shared a photo of the tattoo of her name that Travis has got inked on his body and wrote nothing in the caption.

Post that, the TV personality kept on sharing loved-up and mushy photos of herself and her boyfriend from their vacations and get-togethers.

Sometime in May, Kourtney also shared a video of herself tattooing "I love you" on Travis Barker's arm.

At MTV VMAs in September this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their red carpet debut in style. Take a look:

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick. The two dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. Travis Barker was previously married to actress Melissa Kennedy. He has two children with model Shanna Moakler, with whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.