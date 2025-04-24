Kourtney Kardashian Spends A Picture-Perfect Beach Birthday Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian makes sure to tick all the wanderlust boxes right as she jet set with her family and friends on a beach holiday to bring in her birthday. The Kardashians star shared a photo dump of frame worthy pictures from this mystical holiday that saw her having the time of her life with sun, sand and all the good vibes that follow.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian's Pick-Me-Up For When She's Sick In Bed? "A Glass Of Breast Milk"

Kourtney Kardashian served us all the vacay vibes as she brought in her 46th birthday on a dreamy beach holiday. The reality television star was accompanied by her husband, Travis Barker and their children on the getaway. The loved-up family was seen posing for frame worthy pictures together, cycling on the island, having candle lit dinners, spending down time by the pool, witnessing fireworks lighting up the night sky, going speed boating in the turquoise waters, and blowing a candle on a delish and thoughtful birthday cake.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Kourtney's beach style birthday getaway, here are the top beach vacation spots in America that you can explore.

Siesta Beach, Florida

Siesta Beach is known for its white sand beaches filled with clear shallow waters and an atmosphere tailor made for families.

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is one of the six beach in the Honolulu district that is popular as a surf beach. The area buzzes after dark with happening cocktail bars, happening clubs, fine dining and beyond.

Venice Beach, California

The Venice Beach in California is vibrant street performers, electric vibes, and popular beach side activities to keep the tourists engaged.

Glimpses of Kourtney Kardashian's beach holiday makes us want to hop on to a flight right away.

Also Read: Lemme's "All Natural" Weight Loss Supplement Is Courting Controversy And Drawing Comparisons To Ozempic