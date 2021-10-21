Pic: Just In Case You Didn't Know How Grand Travis Barker's Proposal To Kourtney Kardashian Was

Kourtney Kardashian shared this image. (courtesy: kourtneykardash)

Highlights Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney earlier this month

Kourtney shared pictures from the proposal

"I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," Kourtney wrote

Kourtney Kardashian is one happy woman. And, it has much to do with her partner designing the perfect proposal that most people around the world can only dream of. The reality TV star and her now fiance, Travis Barker sent the Internet into a tizzy when they announced their engagement a few days ago with pictures on social media. Giving her followers something more to sink their teeth into, Kourtney Kardashian posted a carousel of new photos from the momentous occasion on Instagram on Wednesday. Sharing the pictures, the 42-year-old wrote, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.” After one look at the images, we understand why Kourtney felt this way.

The stunning pictures feature the couple kissing and embracing on the beach surrounded by hundreds of long-stem roses and candles. And, next to the floral arrangement that was designed to represent their initials “T” and “K”, the Blink-182 drummer is seen going down on one knee to ask Kourtney Kardashian's hand in marriage.

From pictures of the couple enjoying a glass of wine post the proposal to a closer look at Kourtney Kardashian's (giant) diamond ring, the post was replete with insider glimpses of the momentous occasion. You can also see the two share an intimate moment with the sun setting in the background.

Replying to Kourtney Kardashian's post, 45-year-old Travis Barker wrote, "Forever with you is a dream come true."

Kourtney Kardashian's sisters too banded together to congratulate the happy couple. Khloe Kardashian said, “I'm so happy for you, my beautiful sweet sister. You deserve every kiss. Every ounce of love. Every happy thought. You deserve every single second of this. I love you and I love you. I love you.”

Kylie Jenner replied with a heart emoticon. “Momager” Kris Jenner, too, shared the post on Instagram Stories and said, “Love you guys,” with heart emojis.

See the images here:

Travis Barker, too, shared happy photos of the couple stealing a few kisses on the occasion. He kept the caption simple but classic and said, “My fiancée.” To this, Kourtney Kardashian replied, “My favourite person in the world, my fiance.”

According to People, the drummer proposed to the Poosh founder on Sunday at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California. And he sealed the deal with an oval diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The news of the engagement, which was reported by several news outlets, was confirmed on Instagram by both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with pictures.

Sharing the pics, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to go with identical captions and wrote, “Forever.” Take a look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for nearly one year, now. Travis Barker has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who he separated from in 2008 from four years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly 10 years, much of which was documented on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.