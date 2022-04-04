Grammys 2022: Did Someone Say Red Carpet PDA? Justin-Hailey Bieber And These Couples Have Your Attention

Grammys 2022 saw some major PDA moments. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Hailey and Justin Bieber kissed on the red carpet

So did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The Grammys were hosted by Trevor Noah

The award season is in full wing, what with the Oscars last week and the Grammys this morning. With the award season, come complementary red carpet sessions and what's not to love about that? Speaking of love, it was in the air at this year's Grammy Awards red carpet. From Hailey and Justin Bieber, to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, star couples were seen kissing, embracing, holding hands on the red carpet of music's biggest night. Here are some of our favourite red carpet PDA moments from this year's Grammy Awards.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey. Enough said.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey at the Grammys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Keeping up with this Kardashian was relatively easy as she made a red carpet appearance with her musician partner Travis Barker. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis were being all mushy on the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis at the Grammys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Omer Fedi, who was nominated for nominated for Song of The Year for his work on the Lil Nas X hit Montero, was pictured on the red carpet with actress Addison Rae. The two were seen kissing on the red carpet.

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae at the Grammys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Eric Bellinger, who was nominated for Best Progressive R&B album, attended the event with singer and wife La'Myia Good. The couple could not take their eyes off each other.

La'Miya Good with Eric Bellinger. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Singer John Legend couldn't take his eyes off wife and model Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy wore a pink taffeta gown from the shelves of Nicole+Felicia. John wore a tux.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Bruno Mars-led Silk Sonic won two of the big awards at the Grammys 2022 - Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Leave The Door Open, while Jon Batiste's We Are won the Album Of The Year.