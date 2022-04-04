Grammy Awards 2022: Silk Sonic's Leave The Door Open Wins Song Of The Year. List Of Winners

The 64th edition of the biggest musical night began with Silk Sonic winning Grammys in 3 categories, including Song of the Year - one of the three big awards - for their single Leave The Door Open. The group project of Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II also won Best R&B Song as well as Best R&B Performance. Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance. Rock band Foo Fighters won Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song - the Foo Fighters are not at the Grammys this year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins; they were meant to perform.
The host for the 64th Grammy Awards is Trevor Noah, hosting for the second year in a row. The Grammys were meant to be held in January and were postponed because of a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.
Jon Batiste leads the nominee slate this year with 11 nods, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R and Justin Bieber with 8 nominations each.
Record of the Year:
Album of the Year:
Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater
Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.
Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open
Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album:
Best Rap Performance:
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song: Jail
Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Best Music Video:
Best Music Film:
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me
Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart
Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662
Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song: Cold
Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It
Best Gospel Album: Believe for It
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement
Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior
Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba
Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: A Mis 80's
Best Tropical Latin Album: Salswing!
Best American Roots Performance: Cry
Best American Roots Song: Cry
Best Americana Album:Native Sons
Best Folk Album: They're Calling Me Home
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kau Ka Pe'a
Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature
Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab
Best Children's Album: A Colorful World
Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis
Best Comedy Album: Sincerely Louis CK
Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight's Revenge
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)
Best Recording Package: Pakelang
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Best Historical Album
Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
(The list is currently being updated)