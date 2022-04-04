Grammy Awards 2022: Silk Sonic's Leave The Door Open Wins Song Of The Year. List Of Winners

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The 64th edition of the biggest musical night began with Silk Sonic winning Grammys in 3 categories, including Song of the Year - one of the three big awards - for their single Leave The Door Open. The group project of Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II also won Best R&B Song as well as Best R&B Performance. Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance. Rock band Foo Fighters won Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song - the Foo Fighters are not at the Grammys this year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins; they were meant to perform.

The host for the 64th Grammy Awards is Trevor Noah, hosting for the second year in a row. The Grammys were meant to be held in January and were postponed because of a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.

Jon Batiste leads the nominee slate this year with 11 nods, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R and Justin Bieber with 8 nominations each.

Record of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater

Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.

Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open

Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album:

Best Rap Performance:

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song: Jail

Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes

Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Best Music Video:

Best Music Film:

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me

Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart

Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying

Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662

Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song: Cold

Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It

Best Gospel Album: Believe for It

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement

Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior

Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba

Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: A Mis 80's

Best Tropical Latin Album: Salswing!

Best American Roots Performance: Cry

Best American Roots Song: Cry

Best Americana Album:Native Sons

Best Folk Album: They're Calling Me Home

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kau Ka Pe'a

Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence

Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature

Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab

Best Children's Album: A Colorful World

Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis

Best Comedy Album: Sincerely Louis CK

Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight's Revenge

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)

Best Recording Package: Pakelang

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Best Historical Album

Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Remixed Recording

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

(The list is currently being updated)