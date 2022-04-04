Grammys 2022: India's Ricky, Winning Second Award, Greeted Audience With A Namaste

Steward Copeland and Ricky Kej at the Grammys. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights This is his 2nd Grammy Award

He won the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides

He previous won a Grammy for Winds of Samsara

At the 64th Grammy Awards, held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, Indian composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy. As he received the award along with rock legend Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej greeted the audiences with a Namaste. He and Steward Copeland, drummer for The Police, won the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides. He shared a post on social media as well. On his Instagram, Rocky Kej wrote: "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th."

Ricky Kej was born in USA but now lives and works in Bengaluru. Take a look at his post here:

Ahead of attending the ceremony, Ricky Kej posted a picture of himself from the dressing room and he captioned the post: "Almost ready for the Grammys."

See Ricky Kej's post here:

A few days ago, Riicky Kej wrote this about being nominated for a Grammy. "With just over 10 days to go for the upcoming GRAMMY awards, a huge shout out to all my fellow artists and collaborators from around the world for being a part of this special journey with #DivineTides."

Ricky Kej, who has over 100 awards in over 20 countries across the globe, received his first Grammy Award for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. He has been Awarded United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist and is also an active environmentalist.

Stewart Copeland is the founder and drummer of the British rock band The Police. Meanwhile, Divine Tides was released by the music company Lahari Music and the album comprises 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world, including landscapes of the Indian Himalayas to the forests of Spain.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman also attended the Grammys, like every year, and has actively been sharing pictures from the ceremony on his social media handle.