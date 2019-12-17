Trending: Katy Perry Is Bringing Christmas To Instagram, One Post At A Time

Katy Perry shared this image. (Image courtesy: katyperry )

Christmas season has begun and so have the festivities and Katy Perry is already one step ahead. On Monday, the 35-year-old singer shared a picture of herself dressed as Santa Claus, which placed her on the trends list. In the picture, Katy can be seen posing next to a Christmas tree. Katy, who has quite a bit of a reputation for her unconventional style, gave the Santa costume a quirky touch. She wore an off-shoulder red and white dress and she accessorised her look with reindeer horns of sorts. Katy captioned the post: "Day 15 of 25 days of cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree?" Just like us, Katy Perry's fans also loved her get-up and that clearly reflects in the comments thread. The comments section was replete with heart emojis.

Check out Katy Perry's post:

Katy Perry never fails to surprise us. A quick glance through her Instagram profile will show you how she brought a dash of Christmas to all her looks. Other than Santa Claus, the singer dressed up as a candy cane and even styled her hair like a Christmas tree. Here are all the looks:

Katy Perry was in Mumbai last month for her first ever India concert. During her Mumbai visit, Katy partied with several Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and others.

Katy Perry is best-known for singing tracks such as Last Friday Night, Supernatural, California Gurls and I Kissed A Girl among many others. Roar and Firework are two of her most popular tracks.