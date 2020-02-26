Trending: Inside Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaz Gill's Post-Bigg Boss Reunion

Sidharth Shukla with Shehnaz Gill. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Highlights Sidharth and Shehnaz became friends during Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth was the winner of the show

Shehnaz Gill was the second runner-up

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were arguably the most popular contestants on the last season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss and the Twitter trends have proved that time and again. The hashtag #SidNaaz became extremely popular on Twitter. The reason we brought this up today is because the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants met once again after the show and their fans can't keep calm. On Wednesday, both Sidharth and Shehnaz shared pictures from their reunion, on their respective Instagram profiles. The duo met for the shooting of an episode of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Shehnaz Gill wrote: "#Sidnaaz" and added fire emojis to the post. Meanwhile, Sidharth shared a picture with Shehnaz from the sets of the show and wrote: "Back again. My first post."

Take a look at Sidharth and Shehnaz Gill's post here:

During Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz confessed her love for the Balika Vadhu actor on several occasions. The contestants became good friends and Sidharth appeared on the first episode of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra try to find a suitable life partners for themselves.

Siddharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai, who was also featured in Bigg Boss 13. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also starred in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He won the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

Shehnaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. She was the second runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.