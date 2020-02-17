Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up Asim Riaz Denies Claims That The Show Was Fixed

Asim Riaz shared this image. (Image courtesy: asimriaz77.official )

Days after former Colors employee Feriha alleged that the show was "fixed" and that the show's winner Sidharth Shukla allegedly received fewer votes, this season's runner-up Asim Riaz reacted to her comments and stated that the show "wasn't fixed", reported news agency IANS. Asim said that the show wasn't fixed and deciding the winner was totally the audience's decision. "Kuch bhi aisa nahin hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahin hota... Audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur wo (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai... it's just real. Jo hai saamne hai toh aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. (Nothing of that sort happened. Nothing was fixed.. I reached this far and Sidharth won the show thanks to all the love of the audience. So, nothing is fixed... it's just real. (whatever happened is there before your eyes and nothing of that sort happened)," IANS quoted Asim as saying.

Over the weekend, former Colors employee Feriha shared a tweet, in which she alleged that the channel was keen on making Sidharth Shukla the winner despite the fact that he received fewer votes. "I have decided to quit my job at Colors. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the winner despite fewer votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it," she tweeted.

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

Sidharth Shukla won the 13th season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. Other than Sidharth and Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Shehnaz Gill were also this season's finalists. Paras Chhabra walked out of the show with Rs 10 lakh. The show's host Salman Khan gave the contestants a choice of quitting the show and taking home a sum of Rs 10 lakh before announcing the results.

