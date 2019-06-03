Trending: Ankita Lokhande At Baba Siddique's Iftaar With Boyfriend Vicky Jain. See Pics

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain at Baba Siddique's iftaar party

Politician Baba Siddique's iftaar party on Sunday evening was a star-studded affair with not only Bollywood stars checking in but also TV celebrities. Among them, spotted were actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. But Ankita didn't make a solo entry at Sunday's iftaar party - she made a couple check-in with her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain. Pictures of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain chilling together at the iftaar bash are crazy viral and sending the Internet into a tizzy. Ankita and Vicky patiently posed for the paparazzi and even roped in the hosts for some lovely pictures.

The Manikarnika actress opted for a scarlet kurti to go with her gharara, staying true to the occasion. Ankita and styled her outfit with a matching dupatta and accessorised with oversized earrings. Meanwhile, Vicky Jain sported a white kurta with grey pants. Ankita and Vicky navigated the party hand-in-hand.

Ankita Lokhande refuted rumours of a possible 2019 wedding in an interview with Bombay Times earlier. Speaking about Vicky Jain in the same interview, she had said: "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right." Ankita Lokhande previously dated Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she featured in TV show Pavitra Rishta. They parted ways in 2016.

Meanwhile, other celebrity couples who made the party a blockbuster affair include Sanjeeda Sheikh and husband Aamir Ali and actor Anup Soni and his wife Juhi. Arbaaz Khan walked in with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani while Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma brought along husband Aayush Sharma. Raveena Tandon's plus one at the party was her husband Anil Thadani.