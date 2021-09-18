Train, Breathe, Repeat: The Three Stages Of Becoming Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina posted a new workout video

Katrina gave a shout out to her trainer

Katrina is shooting for Tiger 3 in turkey

Katrina Kaif shared a new workout video on Instagram, on Saturday morning and we are super inspired. Katrina Kaif can be seen doing all the routines with utmost ease. Katrina Kaif has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. The actress never skips her workout routines, whether it is Pilates, muscle training in the gym or even dancing. The video says it all. She captioned it: "I train my mind, my body will follow ... And if it doesn't then I just call Reza Katani in." Sophie Chowdry commented: "Killing it."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's video here:

Katrina Kaif danced her way to fitness in this video that she shared on Instagram. She wrote: "And after a longgggggg time - we're dancing." Check out the video here:

During the lockdown last year, Katrina Kaif and Yasmin Karachiwala posted "workout from home videos" on social media, which were quite a hit. Sharing the video, Katrina said, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can." The workout routines shared by Katrina included squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She has worked with Farhan Akhtar in the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was also helmed by Zoya Akhtar.