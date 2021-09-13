Katrina Kaif Bids Farewell To Cappadocia With A Thank You Note For...

Katrina Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif )

Katrina Kaif, who completed the shooting schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in Turkey's Cappadocia recently, bid farewell to the city on Monday. The actress and Salman Khan were shooting for the third installment in Kabir Khan's Tiger films series in Cappadocia for a few days. They flew to Russia to film Tiger 3 last month and moved to Turkey from there earlier this month. In her latest post on Instagram, Katrina Kaif posted a picture of herself and Yakup Dinler, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KAPTID, an association of Cappadocia Touristic Hoteliers and Operators. Sharing the picture, Katrina Kaif also thanked the hotel where she was staying in Cappadocia. "Bye bye Cappadocia. Yakup Dinler, thank you for all your hospitality."

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. He reportedly plays a Pakistani ISI spy in the movie. The first part - Ek Tha Tiger - released in 2012 while Tiger Zinda Hai opened in theatres in 2017. Salman Khan reprises his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the third part while Katrina Kaif again plays Zoya Humaini.