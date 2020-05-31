Tour Guide Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Weight Loss Journey In New Video

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Another day, another new episode of tour guide Sara Ali Khan's “Namaste Darshako” series. The 24-year-old actress took a detour from her usual wanderlust posts and shared a video of her weight loss journey on Instagram this time. Sara, on Saturday evening, shared a video which featured clippings from her pre-transformation days, along with the extensive training that she underwent in order to lose weight. In the video, the Love Aaj Kal actress can be seen doing Pilates, cardio exercises, swimming as well as riding bikes and snippets from kickboxing sessions. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Sara wrote, “Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha.”

Sara Ali Khan, a regular at the gym, has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. With the gyms being shut during the lockdown, Sara was adept at following her fitness regime at home. She frequently posted videos from her work out session at home. Check out some of the videos here:

The Kedarnath actress opened up about her weight loss and transformation journey during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. During the show, Karan Johar played two clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying in Columbia University. She weighed 96 kilos then. Speaking of which, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did."

Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, featuring Kartik Aaryan. Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.