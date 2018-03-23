Today's Big Release: Rani Mukerji's Hichki

So, the big day is here and Rani Mukerji's Hichki is now screening in theatres near you. The film is inspired by the life of Brad Cohen, which he documented in his book, titled Front Of The Class. Hichki is a heart-warming story of Naina (Rai Mukerji) who wants to be a teacher with Tourette Syndrome as her hichki. She's willing to prove her mettle and finds her opportunity with a class of students from the economically weaker section enrolled in an elite school as per Right To Education guidelines. The students are unable to compete with their peers, which distracts them from their path. Naina, whom the students initially reject, works with them to make ends meet.
The makers of Hichki have replied on low-scale promotion for the film. However, the best strategy was to ask other celebrities (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor) to talk about their hichkis and how they overcame it.
