Rani Mukerji Says Actress' Marital Status Cannot Be Blamed For Film's Failure

Rani Mukerji during the promotion of Hichki. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Rani Mukerji's last film Hichki fared well at the box office Hichki was her first film after the birth of her daughter Adira The audience wants to be entertained by films: Rani Mukerji

A post shared by Hichki (@hichkithefilm) on Feb 19, 2018 at 4:49am PST

Actress Rani Mukerji, whose latest filmfared well at the box office, told news agency IANS that an actress' marital status doesn't decide the film's success or failure. Rani Mukerji explained by the example ofand said: "The success ofhas changed a lot of that thinking... It is important to understand that the audience is changing. They want to see a good film and a content oriented film... When you give them a good film they don't really care what your marital status is."was Rani Mukerji's first film after the birth of her daughter Adira and second after she married Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra. Her previous film