Hichki Preview: Ready To Attend Rani Mukerji's Class?

With a Hichki, Rani Mukerji opens her special class tomorrow. Ready to attend it? Hichki is Rani Mukerji's first film in four years. In the film, she plays Naina Mathur, who believes she was 'born to be a teacher.' But Naina suffers from Tourette syndrome, a condition that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. (She does "chuck-chuck" in the film). In an elite school, she is given a class of 14 students from lower income group. Despite all odds, Naina teaches them and gradually becomes their friend. Will Naina and her students overcome all the hiccups? Wait till you watch Rani Mukerji's Hichki.
In Hichki, Rani's character Naina Mathur is inspired by Brad Cohen's story. The film is the adaptation of Brad Cohen's book Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. Last week, Rani had screened the film for Mr Cohen in the US.
Rani Mukerji's Hichki has already received positive reviews from her colleagues. Celebrities like Rekha, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar watched the film at a special screenings last week.
Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films.