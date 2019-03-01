Today's Big Release: Luka Chuppi And Sonchiriya

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cinephiles are spoilt for choices today with the release of romantic comedy Luka Chuppi and dacoit drama Sonchiriya. First up, Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. Bollywood has made a fair number of films on live-in relationships (Shuddh Desi Romance, Salaam Namaste and Befikre to name a few) but none of them is like Luka Chuppi. Guddu and Rashmi are in love but she doesn't want to get married instead she proposes they stay together and explore their relationship as a live-in couple. After Guddu's family arrives in the city they're shocked to learn that he has married without letting his family know. They want Guddu and Rashmi to marry again.

Watch the trailer of Luka Chuppi:

Luka Chuppi is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Triptahi and Vinay Pathak.

If romantic comedy is not your pick for the weekend then try Sonchiriya, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The story revolves around a ruthless cop played by Ashutosh Rana who is on a mission to capture a band of bandits in Chambal at any cost. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a local woman from Chambal who crosses paths with the dacoits while trying to escape her life in Chambal. But is that her true story?

Watch the trailer of Sonchiriya:

Sonchiriya is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

If you're in a mood to stay at home then Netflix's latest addition to its films library is Isn't It Romantic?, starring Priyanka Chopra. The film, headlined by Rebel Wilson, is a satire of sorts on romantic comedy films. You can read film critic Saibal Chatterjee's verdict about the film here.