Sonchiriya's Sushant Singh Rajput Warns Fans Against 'Dubbed Version' Of Film

Highlights Fans in Kolkata and Gujarat said a dubbed version is running in theatres Sonchiriya opened in "ridiculously low number of screens," says Sushant Sonchiriya has collected Rs 2.70 crore so far

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says a fake dubbed version of his latest film Sonchiriya, which 'fell flat' at the box office (as per trade analyst Taran Adash), is running in several theatres. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Sushant highlighted that the Abhishek Chaubey-directed dacoit drama released in "ridiculously low number of screens" and added that some of his fans have complained that Sonchiriya released in "some 'dubbed' version which is not the same as the original version the team created." He clarified: "I have not dubbed for any version other than the original dialect. And neither have any of my senior actor colleagues who are a part of the film and who I've spoken with." He requested fans to report the cinemas running this fake dubbed version of Sonchiriya.

In the comments thread, fans from Kolkata, Bengaluru and in some parts of Gujarat alerted Sushant.

Sonchiriya released alongside Luka Chuppi, which features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Reviews-wise Sonchiriya had an edge over Luka Chuppi but it did not translate into good box office numbers. Luka Chuppi collected over Rs 18 crore in two days while Sonchiriya made Rs 2.70 crore in the same time.

#SonChiriya falls flat on Day 2... Minimal growth on Sat is not good news at all, seals the fate... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr. Total: 2.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Sonchiriya also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee said: "It is an astoundingly unblemished ensemble show." He have the film 3.5 stars out of five.

Sonchiriya is the story of a cop assigned to capture the dacoits in Chambal, who apparently on a mission. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a local Chambal woman, who is on a run from her abusive husband.