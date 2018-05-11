Today's Big Release: Alia Bhatt And Vicky Kaushal's Raazi

Alia Bhatt's thriller Raazi opens in theatres today. Are you all set? Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as an actor with films such as Highway, Udta Punjab and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and today, it seems Raazi will become a new gem in her strong resume of films. The industry people have given thumbs up to the film, Alia Bhatt and her co-star Vicky Kaushal. "It's simply superb! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one. Rarely a film meets expectations and this is bang on," tweeted Taapsee Pannu, star of PINK and Naam Shabana. Dia Mirza, Masaba and other celebrities, who've seen the film at a special screening before its release, have posted similar comments.
Highlights
- Raazi has scored perfect 10 from the Bollywoodwallahs
- Celebs say Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are 'pitch perfect'
- Raazi is directed by Meghma Gulzar
It's simply SUPERB! Please open the flood gates at the box office for this one ! Rarely a film meets expectations n this is bang on! #Raazi— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 9, 2018
Congratulations @meghnagulzar@karanjohar@vineetjaintimes@aliaa08@vickykaushal09
In Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat, an Indian spy, who's married to a Pakistani officer Iqbal played by Vicky Kaushal. Sehmat's job isn't easy as she has to provide intel to the Indian army during the Indo-Pakistan wasr of 1972. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which in turn is inspired by a real life spy.
Speaking about her role in Raazi, Alia Bhatt told news agency PTI: "There is a misconception that one has to have a James Bond-like persona to be a spy. You don't have to have a strong and forceful demeanour to look like a spy. She's (Sehmat) very quiet, feminine and scared at the same time. She's graceful, soft and at the same time very strong."
The film doesn't only break stereotypes about how a spy should be but also clears some misconceptions about Pakistani army men. Vicky Kaushal told PTI: "We've been conditioned that way. We can't pinpoint fingers at anyone. But that's what was fun to do while playing the part. To try breaking the quintessential mold of the Army guy and the Pakistani guy. When we mix the two, an image always emerges - he would be crude, shrewd and a fanatic. Iqbal's character breaks the image. That was the beauty of this role."
Watch the trailer of Raazi:
