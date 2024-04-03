To Vikrant Massey, 37 Today, An Adorable Birthday Wish From The Sabarmati Report Co-Star Raashii Khanna

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: raashiikhanna)

Vikrant Massey, 37 today, received an adorable birthday wish from his The Sabarmati Report co-star Raashii Khanna. The Farzi star, who was recently seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, shared a behind the scene video from the sets of The Sabarmati Report. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Raashii wrote, "Happy birthday to this goofball who is very grounded and never shows off! Wish you the best Vik. May you keep rising and shining." Take a look at what Raashii posted:

Meanwhile, 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey, who along with his wife Sheetal welcomed their son Vardaan last month, tattooed his name on his hand. The news was shared by the actor himself on his Instagram stories on Saturday night. Vikrant shared a close-up look of his tattoo of his arm on which Vardaan and 7-2-2024 were inked. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Addition or addiction? I love them both."Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their first child Vardaan on February 7.

Take a look at the post below:

Vikrant Massey recently opened up about being a new dad. In an interview with GQ, he said, "It's the best role of my life. [Laughs.] A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to." When asked about how he plans to raise his son in the current social climate, Vikrant said, "I'm going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there's no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in."

Vikrant Massey recently received the coveted Filmfare award for Best Actor in the Critics role for his performance in 12th Fail.