To The Mirzapur 2 OG Ali Fazal, The Biggest Shout Out From Richa Chadha

The trailer of Mirzapur 2 released on Tuesday and it started trending instantly (no surprises there). Fans of the show were obviously excited and that clearly reflects on social media. However, an extra special post arrived from Richa Chadha. Her post was a shout out to her boyfriend Ali Fazal, who plays a goon named Guddu Pandit in the show. Richa Chadha began the post by writing, "When Mirzapur released, people said bae Ali Fazal was a revelation! Because they'd seen him only in softer parts. But that's an actor's job. To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next."

Referring to Ali Fazal's 2017 film Victoria And Abdul co-star Judi Dench, Richa Chadha wrote: "My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr Purvanchal."

Writing about Mirzapur 2 trailer, the actress wrote: "Rest assured, you shall be surprised again. Guddu Pandit is on the way." She added, "Congratulations team."

Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were supposed to get married in April this year. However, they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actors' spokesperson earlier told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns.