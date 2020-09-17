'Kal Dubbing Hai.' So, Ali Fazal Shared This For Richa Chadha Today

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in a cute pic (Courtesy alifazal9)

Ali Fazal's sense of humour is kind of fab and so is his romantic side. The Mirzapur actor, on Thursday, shared a "saathi" appreciation post for fiancee Richa Chadha and painted Instagram red. Posting a loved up photo of himself and Richa, Ali Fazal had all things nice to say about her. Describing his partner-in-crime as "saathi", Ali Fazal wrote: "You got some of that genius, someone I know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope I can learn a little from that... I try." On an ROFL note, Ali Fazal clarified that he thought its best to share his musings today as he is busy tomorrow: "Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai... ok bye."

Here's what Ali Fazal posted for Richa Chadha. The couple's friends Rasika Dugal, Pulkit Samrat and Amyra Dastur flooded the post with the heart emojis.

Richa Chadha and ali Fazal often feature in cute posts on each other's Instagram. Here's one from when they attempted to make a video together but ended up looking quite silly.

On Eid, Ali Fazal shared this couple post:

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been together for over five years, were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding as the country went into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ali Fazal is best known for starring in films such as Prassthanam, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria And Abdul, Bobby Jasoos and the Fukrey series on films, in which he co-starred with Richa Chadha.