'Kal Dubbing Hai.' So, Ali Fazal Shared This For Richa Chadha Today

Ali Fazal's sense of humour is kind of fab and so is his romantic side. The Mirzapur actor, on Thursday, shared a "saathi" appreciation post for fiancee Richa Chadha and painted Instagram red. Posting a loved up photo of himself and Richa, Ali Fazal had all things nice to say about her. Describing his partner-in-crime as "saathi", Ali Fazal wrote: "You got some of that genius, someone I know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope I can learn a little from that... I try." On an ROFL note, Ali Fazal clarified that he thought its best to share his musings today as he is busy tomorrow: "Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai... ok bye."
Here's what Ali Fazal posted for Richa Chadha. The couple's friends Rasika Dugal, Pulkit Samrat and Amyra Dastur flooded the post with the heart emojis.
Saathi. You got some of that genius, someone i know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it 😉. Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai.. ok bye. @therichachadha
Richa Chadha and ali Fazal often feature in cute posts on each other's Instagram. Here's one from when they attempted to make a video together but ended up looking quite silly.
Hahah trying to record a feedback video . A few attempts. These two naayaab videos here are worthy of display me thinks . When you feed off the little post-its in your heads and phones to feed you the line .. heheh.. @therichachadha i think the words refused to jump onto our wagon here. Like food sometimes ?? 😉😉
On Eid, Ali Fazal shared this couple post:
Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here's a photobooth moment of " yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. ". Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan... love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound... camera .. action.. phirse - Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh....... @therichachadha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been together for over five years, were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding as the country went into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ali Fazal is best known for starring in films such as Prassthanam, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria And Abdul, Bobby Jasoos and the Fukrey series on films, in which he co-starred with Richa Chadha.