Richa Chadha's Mushy Post For Ali Fazal Is Just Too Cute

Adorable can't even begin to describe Richa Chadha's latest Instagram entry. On Monday night, the Masaan actress posted a super cute video on the photograph sharing application, which has glimpses of herself along with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal. In the video the couple can be seen happily posing for the camera as Koop's song Strange Love plays in the backdrop. Richa chose the best set of words to describe the post. She wrote: "I got you." Within a few minutes, Richa Chadha's Instafam flooded the comments section with remarks like "You both look so cute...Stay blessed guys," and "this is so adorable." Another fan on Instagram wrote: "Favourite people." Another comment on the post read: "Tons of love to the best couple."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of their posts here:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were supposed to get married in April this year. However, they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actors' spokesperson earlier told news agency PTI: "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns.