To Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth, With Love From Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars

Madhavan, Nani and other stars congratulated Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Read Time: 2 mins
To Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth, With Love From Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars
Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth.(courtesy: aditiraohydari)
New Delhi:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their wedding with a series of Instagram posts on Monday. They captioned the wedding album, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal love, light and magic. Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu." Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nayanthara and other stars wished the newlyweds. "Congratulations," commented Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Nayanthara commented on the post, "Awwww you guys are just pure loveeee. God blessss you both more and more." Madhavan wrote, "Congratulations to you both...Such a lovely couple. God bless you with all the happiness."

Nani's comment on the post read, "Congratulations both of you." Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "This is surreal, to eternal love! Both of you, so beautiful so serene." Ananya Panday's comment read, "So beautiful! Congratulations." Sonakshi Sinha, who co-starred with Aditi in Heeramandi, wrote "Congratulationsssss babiessss." Sanjeeda Shaikh wrote, "Mashallah."Mouni Roy's comment read, "Heartiest congratulations." Rakul Preet Singh added, "Sooo sooo happy for you two. May this be the most beautiful journey... lots of love." Rhea Chakraborty, Kusha Kapila, Ayushmann Khurrana, Navya Nanda among other stars also wished the couple.

See photos from Aditi and Siddharth's wedding here:

Here are some more pictures of the couple:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday and they announced their engagement in March this year.

Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth
Other Verticals
To Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth, With Love From Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars
