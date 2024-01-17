To Mahikaa, Birthday Wish From Dad Arjun Rampal: 'You Mean The World To Me'

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy: ArjunRampal)

Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa celebrates her 22nd birthday today and she received the most adorable wish from her father. Arjun Rampal shared a reel featuring happy moments spent with his daughter. The reel shows moments from Mahikaa's growing up years, her moments with sister Myra, brother Arik, Arjun's partner Gabriella Demetriades. In one picture, Arjun, Mahikaa and Arik can be seen performing puja. Mahikaa can be seen recording her brother Arik during his playtime. Arjun wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday my most precious Mahu, you mean the world to me. Have an amazing day and a a brilliant year ahead. So proud of you. #HappyBirthdayMahikaa."

Chunky Panday wrote in the comments section, "Happy Happy birthday. Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Mahikaa. Have a great day and the best year ahead darling." Farhan Akhtar also wished her happy birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday Mahika." Take a look:

Arjun Rampal often treats his Instafam to famjam moments. A couple of months back, he shared pictures from Lakme Fashion Week. He attended the event with daughters Mahikaa, Myra, Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. He wrote in the caption, "With my favs at @lakmefashionwk for @deme_love_ by @gabriellademetriades soooooo proud of you my darling, you killed it. #lakmefashionweek #deme #fashion." Take a look:

Last Holi, Arjun Rampal shared this picture to wish his Instafam happy holi. Take a look:

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child in July, 2023. Arjun Rampal, 50, announced the news via an Instagram post and he wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series London Files.