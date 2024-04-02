To Kapil Sharma, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Friend Sunil Grover: 'Keep Entertaining'

Picture was shared on X. (courtesy: WhoSunilGrover)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, received the cutest birthday wish from his friend Sunil Grover. Sunil, who starred in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year, posted dropped a photo with Kapil Sharma on his X handle and wished him “health, happiness and joy” on his birthday. “Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai Lots of love. ,” the actor-comedian wrote. Check out the post here:

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai ;) Lots of love. 🎂🌺 pic.twitter.com/ddPLgIvTv3 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2024

For the unversed, comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover recently united for the Netflix project The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sunil Grover previously featured in Kapil Sharma's shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Sunil Grover left the show following an alleged incident where Kapil Sharma reportedly mistreated him during a flight from Melbourne in 2017. Since then, the two have not worked together.

In a 2017 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapil Sharma opened up about the flight incident. He had said, "I admit there was a problem. And I've paid a heavy price for it. But what was reported was grossly exaggerated and almost entirely fabricated. It was said that I asked that food be served to me first on the flight and that I got angry and I threw a shoe at Sunil. All these stories of shoe-throwing and tantrums were started in a section of the digital media."

After Sunil Grover stopped appearing on the show, Kapil Sharma publicly apologised on X (formerly known as Twitter). The star wrote, “Paji Sunil Grover sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you. I am also upset. love and regards always:)”

While responding to Kapil Sharma's apology, Sunil Grover shared a note on X. He said, “Bha ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don't abuse that person.”

“Refrain from using foul language In front of women who have nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just travelling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don't act like a 'God'. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame,” Sunil Grover added.

Coming back to Kapil Sharma, he starred in Zwigato last year.