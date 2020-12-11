To Dilip Kumar On His Birthday, With Love From Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra And Other Celebs

Shah Rukh Khan with Dilip Kumar. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday

"Love you too much," wrote Shah Rukh Khan for the veteran actor

Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh also wished Dilip Kumar on Twitter

Happy birthday, Dilip Kumar! The Bollywood veteran turned 98 on Friday. On the Mughal-e-Azam actor's birthday, wishes poured in on social media from the members of the film fraternity. Some of the actors shared cherished memories with the actor in the form of throwback pictures while others wished Dilip Kumar on social media with heartfelt notes. Shah Rukh Khan, who is Dilip Kumar's "mooh-bola-beta" and who stepped into Dilip Kumar's shoes by playing the role of Devdas in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film, posted a picture of himself and the iconic actor and wrote: "To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary Dilip Kumar a happy birthday. I cherish and remember every time we've met in vivid detail and you have always loved me like your own. Love you too much. Have a good one, Dilip Sahib."

To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @TheDilipKumar a Happy Birthday. I cherish & remember every time we've met in vivid detail & you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much.Have a good one Dilip Sahib. pic.twitter.com/XoaT2s7a8x — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2020

Veteran stars Dharmendra and Raj Babbar shared priceless throwback pictures of Dilip Kumar on their respective Instagram profiles. "Happy birthday, Dalip sahab. Love you my darling brother," wrote Dharmendra, who has worked with Dilip Kumar in films like Guddi and Jwaar Bhata, while Raj Babbar wished the legendary actor like this: "Happy Birthday. Wishes to the living legend Dilip Kumar Saheb. Through his sterling performances he wrote Indian cinema's grammar book on Acting from which so many like me benefitted. Feel blessed to have worked with him. May the almighty always grant him good health." Raj Babbar shared screen space with Dilip Kumar in Mazdoor.

"Happy birthday, Yusuf Saab. You're an institution by yourself. And, you've always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You're an institution by yourself. And, you've always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always pic.twitter.com/7SrszBhBtw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 11, 2020

Madhuri Dixit, the co-star of Dilip Kumar in films like Izzatdar and Kanoon Apna Apna, wished him like this: "Happy birthday, Dilip Kumar saab. I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar and #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care."

Happy birthday @TheDilipKumar saab I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar & #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care pic.twitter.com/fOwWwkc6au — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 11, 2020

Here's how Riteish Deshmukh wished Dilip Kumar:

The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you!!! pic.twitter.com/uLzTUcua9u — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 11, 2020

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.