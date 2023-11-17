To Daughter Aaradhya, From Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'I Breathe For You'

Aishwarya shared this image. (Courtesy: AishwaryaRaiBachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her 12th birthday on Thursday. Aishwarya shared a throwback picture with Aaradhya on her Instagram feed to wish her daughter. Aishwarya's caption is full of heart and love emojis. It read, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life... I breathe for you... my soul... HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALWAYS. Thank you for being YOU... precious love... I love you the mostestt. You are the bestestest." Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented below the post, "Happy birthday Aaradhya!" Designer Manish Malhotra shared a string of heart emojis on the post. Make-up artist Mickey Contractor wrote, "Happy Birthday" and dropped a few emojis. Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of baby Aaradhya on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest." Fardeen Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Kapoor shared their best wish messages for the birthday girl in the comments section of Abhishek Bachchan's post. Take a look:

Aaradhya is very close to her mother Aishwarya. She often accompanies her mother to parties, events and airports. Aaradhya went to Paris Fashion Week with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well. She was pictured with her mother as Aishwarya celebrated her 50th birthday at a media event earlier this month. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai was also present at the event. In the video we can see, Aaradhya hugging her mother after the cake-cutting ceremony. Aaradhya also drew the spotlight at the event as she praised her mother in front of the cameras for her social work. Take a look at the video here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.