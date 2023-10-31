Anupam Kher Shares Wife Kirron's Wish For Sikandar On His Birthday: 'Get Married'

Anupam Kher shared this image. (Courtesy: AnupamKher)

Let us take a moment and wish Sikandar Kher a very happy birthday. The actor turns 42 today. On the special day, his father, veteran actor Anupam Kher, has written a heartwarming note on Instagram. He has also picked a picture-perfect moment from their family album. In the photo, the father-son duo look dapper in finely tailored suits. For the birthday wish, the 68-year-old said, “Happy Birthday dearest Sikandar! You have grown to be a wonderful man! Confident, vulnerable, most of the time responsible, funnier of course and loving when you want! And a fantastic actor. My wish for you - May God give you all the happiness in the world! May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life! May you shave every alternate day if not every day and so on! Your mother's wish apart from all this - get married! Love and prayers always!” Replying to the post, Sikander said, “Haha thank you Dad! Love you lots...The shaving bit we'll have to sit and figure…baaki sab ho jaega.” Actor Tusshar Kapoor has shared a backstory for the pic. He asked, “Isn't this where we shot Chaar Din Ki Chandni?” The 2012 film, directed by Samir Karnik, featured Tusshar and Anupam Kher. Actor Chunky Panday has dropped a cute birthday note for his “dearest” Sikander.

Sikandar Kher's mother, veteran actress Kirron Kher, too dropped an adorable throwback moment to celebrate the day. In the pic, the two are seen smiling for the camera. Along with the photo, Kirron Kher said, “Dearest darling Sikandar Kher, many many happy returns of the day. God bless you with a long, happy and healthy life. Lots of love, Mom.” To this, the birthday boy replied with a “love you, maa” note. We are not crying, you are.

Sikandar Kher will be seen in the third season of Aarya, headlined by Sushmita Sen.