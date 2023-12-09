To Dad Shatrughan Sinha, Birthday Wishes From Daughter Sonakshi: 'King Of Kings'

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha wrote an adorable message for her father Shatrughan Sinha, who celebrates his 77th birthday today. Sonakshi shared two images with her father. In the pictures, the two actors can be seen posing for the camera. Sonakshi can be seen dressed in a green ensemble while the film veteran can be seen wearing a violet jacket. Sonakshi wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to the king of kings... the one who's always in my corner, and pocket! Love you Papa." Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

A couple of days back, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha attended the opening ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival 2023. They were joined by Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt on stage. At the event, Sonakshi was seen matching steps with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She also did the signature pose with her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan on stage. Take a look at the video here:

Shatrughan Sinha also received wishes from son Luv Sinha. Sharing a throwback picture with his father, where he can be seen giving an interview to channels, Luv wrote for his father, "Happy Birthday Papa, I'm blessed to call myself your son and I'll always be by your side no matter what. I wouldn't be who I am if I didn't have the love of my parents, and for me my parents will always matter more than anything else." Take a look at the post here:

Shatrughan Sinha's iconic filmography includes Gambler, Do Raha, Bombay to Goa, Heera, Blackmail, Badla, Safed Haathi, to name a few. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha recently won the Best Actor (Series) (Female) in the critics category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 for her performance as a cop in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad. She was last seen in Double XL alongside rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi.