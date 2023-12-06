Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Mamata Banerjee And Salman Khan Dance At The Event

Mamata Banerjee and Salman Khan pictured at the event.

The Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 was thrown open by a host of stars including superstar Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and others from the entertainment industry. Brand Ambassador for West Bengal, Sourav Ganguly was also present at the opening ceremony. The highlight of the evening was the moment when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, egged on by Salman Khan and Mahesh Bhatt shook a leg with the theme song of the film festival sung by Arijit Singh being played. It was Salman Khan who invited the Chief Minister to join him in a few steps.

Salman Khan appreciated the simplicity of Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, which he had visited a few months ago. "Her house is actually smaller than mine. And I am jealous of the fact that how can somebody in this position have a house which is smaller than mine. Now I don't wish for a smaller house, but she has given me a big complex. That only shows how simple her people are and we don't need that much," Salman Khan said during his address, leading to an applause.

In a sharp contrast from his contemporaries, Salman Khan and his parents live in two flats in Galaxy Apartments at Bandstand at Bandra (West), Mumbai. Salman Khan lives in a modest 1 Bedroom-Kitchen-Hall (BHK) apartment on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, in spite of being such a huge star. Salman Khan's one BHK house has an "L" shaped living-cum-dining room. Salman Khan's bedroom is a 170 to 190 sq ft room that is dominated by the bed and the small flat has just one bathroom. The family however owns a huge farmhouse in Panvel on the outskirts of Mumbai in Raigad district.

Mamata Banerjee also continues to live in her modest home at Kalighat in Kolkata. After becoming Chief Minister, she did not shift into any official residence. Her personal living quarters are quite spartan and simple.

Actor Shatrughan Sinha who is a Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from Asansol also spoke at the event. Sinha thanked Mamata Banerjee for bringing people from the film industry into politics. "Mamata Didi has brought stars, actors into politics. Hats off to her. People say you are in art and culture, you are in cinema, why are you going there? What will you get out of politics? Today is not the day of politics but I want to say, share a simple quotation. Good people must come forward from any field and come into politics. I have also come because of this quotation only. If good people are not willing to enter into politics, they should be ready to be governed by the bad people," MP Shatrughan Sinha said describing Mamata Banerjee as an iron lady with a soft heart. Sonakshi Sinha also echoed that sentiment by saying, "Mamata Didi, I have watched you on TV and you look tough and strong, but you are actually we very sweet and very nice."

Mamata Banerjee also welcomed everyone to the event. She said, "Bengal is not afraid, and it loves India. Nobody can divide us. We are universal and we are for humanity." Commenting on Salman Khan's presence Mamata Banerjee said, "You must promise you will be here next time." Salman Khan replied, "If you are asking me to come and here for shooting, the sure I will come." Mamata Banerjee added, "Bengal people can provide all help to you because they love you." Mamata Banerjee also invited Salman Khan for Bhai Dooj and Rakshabandhan to Kolkata and added, "If you are in any trouble, just give us a call and we will be there."