To Dad Anurag Kashyap, An Adorable Birthday Wish From Daughter Aaliyah

Image shared on Instagram . (Courtesy: aaliyahkashyap)

Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap rang in his 51st birthday with an adorable wish from his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. Aaliyah Kashyap, who recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony with her long-term boyfriend Shane Gregoire, wished her dad by sharing a collage of two pictures, one from her engagement ceremony held a few months back and another, a pic from her childhood. Sharing the collage on her Instagram stories, Aaliyah simply wrote, "Happy Birthday papa." Take a look at the Aaliyah's cute birthday post for her dad.

Aaliyah and her fiancé hosted a grand engagement party in Mumbai last month, which was attended by her close friends and family members. "I know I said the last dump was the last dump but I promise this is the last dump," she captioned these pictures from the ceremony.

Aaliyah Kashyap announced the news of her engagement on Instagram by posting these pictures in May and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Earlier this year, when a troll claimed that Aaliyah's fiance lives off her dad Anurag Kashyap's money, Aaliyah explained in her reply, "He has run his own company since he was 15. He's been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don't understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts."

Meanwhile Anurag Kashyap was last seen in crime drama Haddi. In it Anurag Kashyap shares the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be essaying the role of a transgender.