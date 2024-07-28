To Birthday Girl Huma Qureshi, Wishes From BFF Zaheer Iqbal And Brother Saqib Saleem

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Huma Qureshi. The Monica, O My Darling actor, who celebrates her 38th birthday today, received adorable wishes from BFF Zaheer Iqbal and brother Saqib Saleem. Zaheer Iqbal shared a bunch of fun-filled pictures with the birthday girl. Needless to say, the pictures also feature Sonakshi Sinha, the third pillar of their strong friendship. Huma loves to sleep - at least the pictures say so. Sharing the pictures, Zaheer Iqbal wrote, "Happy Birthday to EVERYONES favourite. THE HUMZZZ. You're the best friend one can have. Thank You for everything u do for us, from being a true friend to our trainer to our therapist to our inspiration to our constant source of entertainment. May you buy Bandra this year. Love you. P.s - Promise to make up for not being with u on your birthday this year." Take a look:

Saqib Saleem also shared goofy pictures with Huma Qureshi from one of their vacations. Captioning the picures, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby. This year no poetry. Only love for you. Have the best year and thank you for doing what you do for me . Tu hai toh sab hai !!" Take a look:

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha also shared pictures with the birthday girl. In the pictures, the BFFs can be seen laughing their heart out. Alongside the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, "Happy birthday to this crazy HUMA-n. Can't stand straight for one photo also. Love u bye." See what the Dabangg star posted:

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi became best friends during the shooting of the film Double XL.