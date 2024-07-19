Zaheer Iqbal On Father-In-Law Shatrughan Sinha: 'He's So Chilled Out And The Sweetest Person I've Met'

Shatrughan Sinha with Sonakshi and Zaheer. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's intimate wedding was one of the top Bollywood moments of this year. The duo got married on June 23 in the presence of their family and friends. But did you know how Zaheer asked for Sonakshi's hand from her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha? Well, Zaheer recently disclosed the details in a conversation with Times Of India. He said, “I went over to their house, and I was nervous, because until that moment, I had never had a one-on-one chat with him. The moment we started talking, we began discussing a million things and we became like friends. Of course, I also told him that I wanted to ask her to marry me. I know he's got this image of being intimidating, but he's so genuine, chilled out and he is the sweetest person I've met in a long time.”

During the same discussion, Sonakshi Sinha also opened up about feeling "nervous" when Zaheer Iqbal was talking to her father. She shared, “When I told my father about us, even I was very nervous. I didn't know how he would react. I was trying to play it really cool. I asked him, ‘Aren't you worried about my marriage because you haven't asked me anything about it?' He said, ‘I have asked your mom ki apni beti se pucho.' Then, I told him there is a guy called Zaheer in my life, and he said, ‘Haan, maine padha bhi tha.' (There was news about us in the media sometimes). He said, ‘You guys are grown-ups, miya biwi raazi toh kya karega qazi.' I was like, 'Oh, that was easy!' I realised how chilled out and cool my dad is. He was really supportive about our relationship.”

Zaheer Iqbal also opened up his first meeting with Sonakshi Sinha. He said, “The first time we met was at Salman bhai's (Salman Khan) house. And strangely, we were both present at Salman bhai's birthday parties (at his farm and Mumbai home, Galaxy) several times since 2013, but our paths never crossed. I didn't know she was there, and she didn't know that I existed. Then finally, we met at Galaxy one evening, when a few of us just chilled together, and that was our first interaction. But the first time we really spent a lot of time with each other was on June 23, 2017 (hence, we chose that date for our wedding). There was a screening of Tubelight and an afterparty, where we ended up spending five hours together. We kept chatting, and suddenly, we turned around and we were like...where did everyone else go? We knew that day there was something special here.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal worked together in a music video titled Blockbuster and a movie Double XL.