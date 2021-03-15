To Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, With Love From Sister Shaheen

Shaheen Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt, who turned 28 on Monday, makes her sister Shaheen Bhatt's "life better in an immeasurable number of ways." The actress is not just Shaheen's younger sister but also her "critic and cheerleader." In her special birthday post for Alia Bhatt, Shaheen picked a beautiful picture of themselves happily posing for the camera and wrote: "My angel girl, you make life better in an immeasurable number of ways. You are my mirror, my witness, my ally, my support, my audience, my critic, my cheerleader, my entertainment, my sister, my child, my mother and my best friend all rolled into one very cute and clumsy package."

She added: "This last year, brought us even closer and I'm so lucky to have you as a co-passenger on this journey. You bring so much joy and understanding to my life and I honestly don't know what I would do without you. Happy birthday, Sweetie."

See Shaheen Bhatt's post for Alia here:

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran, with whom he has a daughter, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt. He married Soni Razdan in 1986 and the duo welcomed Shaheen in 1988 and Alia in the year 1993.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in her father's film Sadak 2, has many films lined up. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and in SS Rajamouli's RRR.