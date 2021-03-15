Dear Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu And Sister Riddhima 'Love You So Much'

Alia with Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor. (courtesy aliabhatt.dreamer.girl8)

Highlights Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday today

"Beautiful doll," wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

"Happy birthday to the coolest, happiest girl I know," wrote Neetu Kapoor

For birthday girl Alia Bhatt, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared special greetings. Posting a picture of the birthday girl, Neetu Kapoor wrote in her birthday wish for Alia, "Happy birthday to the coolest, happiest girl I know." She added in her note: "Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity and strength. Love you loads." Meanwhile, Riddhima posted a picture with Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and she wrote: "We love you so much." In a separate Instagram story, Alia wrote: "Beautiful doll."

See Neetu Kapoor's wish for Alia:

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

This is what Riddhima posted:

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are co-stars in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, reportedly stated dating in 2018. They made their first appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception. However, it was only last year that Ranbir Kapoor referred to Alia Bhatt as his "girlfriend" in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand. He also revealed that he and Alia would have been married if it weren't for the pandemic. "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life," Ranbir said during the interview.

Alia Bhatt, daughter of actress Soni Razdan and director Mahesh Bhatt, stepped into Bollywood with the Karan Johar-directed 2012 film Student Of The Year. Alia is a star of films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Raazi, Highway, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy. The actress was last seen in Sadak 2, helmed by her filmmaker father. The film also had a cameo by her sister Pooja Bhatt.