To Birthday Boy Ranbir Kapoor, With Love From Alia Bhatt

The much-awaited birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor is finally here! Yes, we are talking about Alia Bhatt's greeting for her boyfriend, who turned 38 on Monday. The actress and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018. Making the actor's birthday a lot more special, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of Ranbir from his birthday celebrations, in which he can be seen posing with his birthday cakes, and wrote: "Happy birthday, 8" with a heart icon. Ranbir smiling with all his heart in the picture is all of us on our birthdays. Agree? Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor also wished him on social media but more on that later.

First, take a look at Alia Bhatt's post for Ranbir Kapoor here:

Actress Neetu Kapoor also shared glimpses of Ranbir's birthday party on social media. She wished him like this: "Birthdays are not complete without blessings! I bless him every day for his deep understanding of people's emotions! For effortlessly making people feel secure around him!"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made appearances together on several occasions. During the nation-wide lockdown, the duo were living together in Mumbai. After Ranbir Kapoor's father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, died in April, Alia accompanied the actor at funeral and final rites.

Alia Bhatt has also been a part of the Kapoors' fam-jams for quite some time now. Recently, when Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated her birthday, Alia Bhatt was also pictured at the party.

On Raksha Bandhan, the actress joined the Kapoors for family lunch. Pictures from the get-together trended for days on social media. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up.