Anil Kapoor's Birthday Note For His 'Biggest Blessing' Wife Sunita Is Throwback Gold

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine. Reason? It's his wife Sunita Kapoor's birthday. She turns 58. To make the day a special one, the actor has picked some priceless pictures featuring himself and the birthday girl. For Anil Kapoor, his “biggest blessing was born today”. Anil Kapoor's love-filled note read, “My biggest blessing was born today…my beautiful wife! Sunita, life with you has been nothing short of a dream. A dream that I'm lucky enough to live each day! Thank you for being my dream and my dream partner/friend/wife/girl, always and forever... Happy Birthday my love!!” Sunita Kapoor didn't miss the sweet gesture and replied with a love note. Sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts under the post. Chunky Panday, Dia Mirza and Niel Nitin Mukesh have also shared birthday messages under the post. Actor Jackie Shroff wrote, “happiness always”. Mukti Mohan sent her “best wishes” to Sunita Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor too has dropped a love-filled birthday note for her mother Sunita Kapoor. Rhea, who has started the shoot of her upcoming film The Crew today, wrote, “Is this real life!? Day 1. On Sunita Kapoor's birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn't be here without you! I love you!” Rhea has shared a picture of the mahurat shot on Instagram. Replying to the post, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Love you my princess. Wishing you so so so much success and happiness.. all your hard work will be worth it.” The Crew stars Kareen Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Kareena, in the comments, said, “So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa.” Kriti added, “Finally! Toooo excited”.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday message for the “best nani” screams love. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the family album, Sonam wrote, “ Happy Happy Birthday Mama, love you the most. Nothing beats your hug, sitting in your lap and surrounded by your love and care. I will forever feel like a child in your presence and I'm so grateful for that. Love you, mama.” To this, Sunita Kapoor said, “Love you so much beta. The bestest bday ever with my grandson. Amazing amazing amazing. Nothing beats this.”

Wishing Sunita Kapoor a very happy birthday