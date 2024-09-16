Michael Jackson's Brother Tito Jackson Dies

Tito Jackson, a member of the legendary Jackson 5 and the third oldest child in the famous Jackson family, is no more. Tito breathed his last on Sunday at age 70, Variety reported, citing information from Entertainment Tonight. The news of Tito's demise was confirmed by Steve Manning, a longtime friend and associate of the Jackson family.

Manning told the publication that he believed Tito suffered a heart attack while driving on a road trip, adding that the cause of death was officially undetermined.

He had recently been performing with brothers Marlon and Jackie under the aegis of the Jacksons, including a date as recently as one week ago in England. In recent years he had also recorded and done many shows as a blues guitarist, under his own name or with the B.B. King Blues Band.

Tito Jackson played guitar, sang and, of course, danced his way into homes worldwide as the Jackson 5 became an international sensation in the late '60s and early '70s, with a string of smashes hits that included four straight No. 1 hits: I Want You Back in 1969 and ABC, The Love You Save and I'll Be There in 1970.

Tito Jackson is survived by sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, whom he shared with late ex-wife Delores Martes. He received three Grammy nominations throughout his career as part of the group for best R&B performance by a duo or group and best contemporary vocal performance by a duo or group.

