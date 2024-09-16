Advertisement

Michael Jackson's Brother Tito Jackson Dies

Tito suffered a heart attack while driving on a road trip though the cause was officially undetermined

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Michael Jackson's Brother Tito Jackson Dies
Image Instagrammed by Tito Jackson. (courtesy: TitoJackson)
Los Angeles:

Tito Jackson, a member of the legendary Jackson 5 and the third oldest child in the famous Jackson family, is no more. Tito breathed his last on Sunday at age 70, Variety reported, citing information from Entertainment Tonight. The news of Tito's demise was confirmed by Steve Manning, a longtime friend and associate of the Jackson family.

Manning told the publication that he believed Tito suffered a heart attack while driving on a road trip, adding that the cause of death was officially undetermined.

He had recently been performing with brothers Marlon and Jackie under the aegis of the Jacksons, including a date as recently as one week ago in England. In recent years he had also recorded and done many shows as a blues guitarist, under his own name or with the B.B. King Blues Band.

Tito Jackson played guitar, sang and, of course, danced his way into homes worldwide as the Jackson 5 became an international sensation in the late '60s and early '70s, with a string of smashes hits that included four straight No. 1 hits: I Want You Back in 1969 and ABC, The Love You Save and I'll Be There in 1970.

Tito Jackson is survived by sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, whom he shared with late ex-wife Delores Martes. He received three Grammy nominations throughout his career as part of the group for best R&B performance by a duo or group and best contemporary vocal performance by a duo or group.

Tito Jackson is survived by sons Taj, Taryll and TJ, whom he shared with late ex-wife Delores Martes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson, Michael Jackson's Brother Dies
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Emmys 2024: Shogun Stars Hiroyuki Sanada And Anna Sawai Script History
Michael Jackson's Brother Tito Jackson Dies
Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber's Summer Album Gets Big Love From Kylie Jenner
Next Article
Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber's Summer Album Gets Big Love From Kylie Jenner
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com