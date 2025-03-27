Watch: Bengaluru Professor's Epic Michael Jackson Dance Moves Impresses Internet

A college classroom, a group of students, and an unexpected dose of Michael Jackson-level magic- this is the latest viral video that has the internet buzzing. In a surprising yet entertaining moment, a professor turned a regular lecture into a full-fledged dance performance, effortlessly nailing MJ's iconic moves.

Instagram user @ajdiaries shared the now-viral clip, which features professor Ravi from New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru, dancing to the legendary track "Thriller." The energy, precision, and sheer enthusiasm have left social media users stunned.

Along with the video, the caption read, "The energy, the swag, dancer by passion, a teacher by profession."

The video captures a moment no student would have anticipated-just as they were expecting a typical lesson, the professor took centre stage and channelled the King of Pop. With smooth footwork, sharp spins, and electrifying moves, he perfectly recreated MJ's signature dance style.

Watch the video here:

What makes the video even more special is the audience reaction-students are seen cheering, clapping, and hyping up their lecturer as he delivers an unforgettable performance.

Since being posted, the reel has garnered 2.7 million views and 192,000 likes, with users flooding the comments section with praise:

A user wrote, "Fortunate we had him as our professor back in 2007 to 11...he has not changed... Ravi sir."

Another user wrote, "This is so wholesome, it's a core memory for him now. Fr the people cheering him on are adorable."

"I'm sure his class roll call will have a full turnout," the third user remarked.

The fourth user wrote, "Okay, coolest thing on the Internet today!"

"Ravi sir, not only best dancer but also best teacher in NHCE," the fifth user wrote.

