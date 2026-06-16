Tina Ahuja Admits Rumours About Parents Govinda And Sunita Ahuja Leave Her 'Disturbed' At Times

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been the subject of recurring speculation surrounding their marriage. From reports of an alleged separation to rumours about the actor's personal life, the couple has frequently found themselves at the centre of unverified claims. Now, their daughter Tina Ahuja has opened up about how such stories impact her and her family.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Tina admitted that the rumours can be upsetting, especially when there is no truth to them.

"I've been seeing this since my childhood. There were stories. Every decade, they have a new story. Earlier, it used to be magazines. Then it came to the internet, and now it's come to Instagram and the YouTube world. See, I'm human. Obviously, you get kind of troubled when there's no truth to it, and when it just feels very exaggerated and dragged," she said.

Reflecting on how misinformation spreads online, Tina pointed out that sensationalised content often takes on a life of its own. Despite finding the rumours disturbing, she believes it is important not to let them take a toll on one's well-being.

"Clickbait is taken from somewhere, and another story is created. I'm not some saint who will never get affected. It is disturbing, yes. But then you have to learn to have a thicker skin in this industry or any industry in life. When you know the truth and when you know the foundation, then it's better not to react or let it affect you or your health," she added.

What Sunita Ahuja Said About Govinda's Affairs

"Mere bache bade ho gaye (My kids are grown up now). I have always said that they get disturbed. I always say that ye tumhari umar nahi hai (this is not the age for this). Lekin kya hai na, aajkal ki jo ladkiyan aati hain struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal do kaudi ki hai, heroine banna chahti hai. Phir kya karte hain, phasa lenge, blackmail karenge (The girls who come today to struggle need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses. They don't have a good face but want to be heroines. So they entice men and blackmail them)," Sunita told Miss Malini.

"Aisi ladkiyan bahut aati hain, but tum thode hi bewakoof ho (There are many such girls, but you are not a fool). You are 63. You have a nice family, a beautiful wife, and two grown-up children. You can't do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani mein kiya (You did all this when you were young); it's fine. Jawani mein hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not at this age," Sunita added.

What Govinda Said In A Recent Interview

Govinda earlier opened up the rumours and called them a "conspiracy" against him.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would make him appear "weak" and contribute to the "problematic" image people were forming of him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a "big conspiracy" and claimed that even his loved ones are being "used" without realising it.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek Reunites With 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Years Of Feud: '14 Saal Ka Vanvaas Khatam Hua'