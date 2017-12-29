Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Hits Rs 200 Crore Jackpot

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film emerges an 'outright winner'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 29, 2017 15:40 IST
686 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Hits Rs 200 Crore Jackpot

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman and Katrina in a still (Image courtesy: BeingSalmanKhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The overall collection now stands at Rs 206.04 cr
  2. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 15.42
  3. Tiger Zinda Hai has also surpassed the business of Golmaal Again
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai has hit a double century at the box office within just a week. Yes, you read that right. 200 crore and counting. With a business of Rs 15.42 crore on Thursday, Tiger Zinda Hai's overall collection now stands at Rs 206.04 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. "And TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... #TigerZindaHai emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER... Now eyes 300 cr Club... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: 206.04 cr. India biz," he tweeted. Furthermore, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai has also surpassed the business of Golmaal Again, which stands at Rs 205.67 crore. "#TigerZindaHai is now SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2," Taran Adarsh added.

Here's Tiger Zinda Hai's box office report.
 
 
 

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Both the actors reprise their roles of a RAW agent and a Pakistani spy.

Of the film's success, Katrina told news agency IANS, "It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation."

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously made Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with Katrina and Sultan with Salman.

Have you watched Tiger Zinda Hai yet?
 

Trending

Salman Khantiger zinda hai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals