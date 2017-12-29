Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Hits Rs 200 Crore Jackpot

And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... #TigerZindaHai is on ... Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER... Now eyes 300 cr Club... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: 206.04 cr. India biz.

#TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [ 205.67 cr] - the second highest grosser of 2017 - in 7 days... #TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [ 198.78 cr] in 7 days... #TigerZindaHai is now SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2.