Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Hits Rs 200 Crore Jackpot

Highlights
- The overall collection now stands at Rs 206.04 cr
- On Thursday, the film earned Rs 15.42
- Tiger Zinda Hai has also surpassed the business of Golmaal Again
Here's Tiger Zinda Hai's box office report.
And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... #TigerZindaHai is on ... Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER... Now eyes 300 cr Club... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: 206.04 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017
#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017
Crossed 50 cr: Day 2
Crossed 100 cr: Day 3
Crossed 150 cr: Day 4
Crossed 200 cr: Day 7
India biz. #TZH
#TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [ 205.67 cr] - the second highest grosser of 2017 - in 7 days... #TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [ 198.78 cr] in 7 days... #TigerZindaHai is now SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Both the actors reprise their roles of a RAW agent and a Pakistani spy.
Of the film's success, Katrina told news agency IANS, "It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation."
Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously made Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with Katrina and Sultan with Salman.
Have you watched Tiger Zinda Hai yet?