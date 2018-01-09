Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 18: Salman Khan's Film 'Continues Its Steady Run.' Makes 311.88 Crore Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: The film is showing a 'healthy run' at the box office

Share EMAIL PRINT Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh ) New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai has made Rs. 311.88 crore Salman and Katrina Kaif have reprised their roles from Ek Tha Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Tiger Zinda Hai has entered the third week of its box office race and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film 'continues its steady run.' The 18th day collection of the film was Rs. 311. 88 crore and Taran Adarsh in a separate tweet also says that Tiger Zinda Hai continues its STEADY RUN... (Week 3) Friday 3.72 crore, Saturday 5.62 crore, Sunday 8.27 crore, Monday 2.72 crore. Total: Rs. 311.88 crore (sic)," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Here's Tiger Zinda Hai's box office report card and its collection so far.

#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: 311.88 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2018



In Tiger Zinda Hai, both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reprise their roles from 2012's Ek Tha Tiger. But, according to Salman, the entire credit goes to his heroine. "Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif," news agency IANS quoted Salman as saying on his 52nd birthday.



Of the film's success, actress Katrina Kaif, who plays the role of a Pakistani spy in the film, told news agency PTI: "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying." Katrina's last few films - Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho, Fitoor and Phantom - didn't do well at the box office.



Now that Tiger Zinda Hai is done, Salman Khan will get busy with Race 3, to be directed by Remo D'Souza and later with Bharat, his third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, which will be produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.



(With IANS and PTI inputs)



